ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures are finally hitting their July stride, and nothing beats cooling off in a nice lake.

Around the Stateline, there are a few lakes to choose from. Some opt to head north, dropping anchor in Lake Geneva.

However, what if you really want to go big. Maybe you’re an adventurer, or maybe you just want some space. Regardless, we wanted to know: what is the largest lake in Illinois?

Before you answer too fast, the answer is not Lake Michigan, which sets the border of Illinois and is not technically within the state.

The answer lies about four and a half hours south of Rockford, in Carlyle, Illinois. The largest lake within Illinois is Carlyle Lake, a 26,000 acre man-made reservoir almost five times the size of Geneva Lake.

In response to frequent flooding in the area, the lake was created by damming the Kaskaskia River at Carlyle, which is 107 miles from the river’s mouth.

The Dam West Levee stretches across the Kaskaskia River, impounding the lake. At normal water levels, Carlyle Lake covers 26,000 acres and is 15 miles long and 3.5 miles wide.

Despite it’s impressive size, Carlyle Lake is but a puddle to Lake Michigan. The great lake covers over 14 million acres.