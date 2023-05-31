(WTVO) — Crime is nothing new in Illinois.

The state saw 50,103 violent crimes in 2021, according to Neighborhood Scout. In addition, Illinois had 188,005 property crimes that year, coming to a total of 238,108 crimes.

Since there are many different types of crimes that a person can partake in, Illinois residents might be wondering what type happens the most in the state.

Data from Neighborhood Scout showed that Theft was the most common property crime while Assault was the most common violent crime. 24/7 Wall Street said that Illinois’ aggravated assault rate of 254 per 100,000 is about that same as the national rate, which is more than the national rate of 250 per 100,000.

Illinois had a higher violent crime rate in 2022 compared to nationwide as well. Whereas the nationwide rate was 4.0 incidents per 1,000 people, Illinois had 4.3 incidents per 1,000 people, according to SafeWise.

Last year was the second-consecutive year that violent crime rates rose in the state. It was also the third year that the state reported higher rates than the U.S. overall.

While this might cause concern for some residents, they can rest easy in the fact that Illinois’ property crime rate was several points below the rest of the country. Illinois had 15.6 incidents per 1,000 people while the rest of the nation had 19.6 incidents per 1,000 people.

Illinois’ trend of increasing violent crime and decreasing property crime has been seen nationwide, according to data.

A SafeWise study found that Illinois was the second-most worried state in the country when it comes to residents fearing for their safety on a daily basis, with 64% of respondents saying that they were. The state only ranked behind New York, where 70% of respondents voted yes.