ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Though Illinoisans aren’t as gregarious of drinkers as their northern neighbors (looking at you, Wisconsin), we still enjoy throwing back a drink or two.

So, when out at the bar, what do most Illinois residents prefer as their beverage of choice? It depends on who you ask.

According to the self-proclaimed “leading authority in food, nutrition, and health,” EatThis,NotThat!, the most popular cocktail in Illinois is the mimosa.

Many other publications, however, have whiskey as the state’s liquor of choice, leading to some different cocktails.

According to Spoon University, a student-based, food-focused website, the “signature cocktail” of Illinois is the Jameson Ginger and Lime, a mixture of Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger ale and lime juice.

“Between the Illinois Irish, the Notre Dame Irish and turning the Chicago River green on St. Patty’s Day, it’s no surprise that Illinois is in love with all things Irish. Why should their signature cocktail be any different? Jameson Irish Whiskey couldn’t represent this state better,” the article said about the cocktail.

Jameson appears to be Illinois’ most popular spirit. At least, according to Stacker:

“With its Irish population and the yearly tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green on St. Patrick’s Day, Illinois is all about Ireland. So when it comes to choosing a signature drink, it has to be Jameson Irish Whiskey, which is the state’s most popular spirit.“