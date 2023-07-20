Very closeup shot of a hot dog with mustard, relish and fries – shallow depth of field, focus on hot dog

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — National Hot Dog Day may have passed, but that hasn’t stopped the conversation on the classic American sandwich.

A Superdawg Twitter post celebrating the hot dog holiday has social media riled up over a small detail: what the heck is with neon green relish?

“Did you dye that relish green? It’s dr Suess green,” said one reply to the famous Chicago dog dealer’s tweet. Others questioned the relish’s appeal.

“Who thinks that neon green relish is appetizing?” said one detractor.

“This may be unpopular but I think neon relish tastes weird compared to normal relish” said another.

So what is neon green relish? Does it actually differ at all from regular relish? And how did it come to be?

For starters, the relish gets its signature color from unflavored blue food dye, not a specific culinary ingredient, according to Vienna Beef.

The company originally began dying the relish to make the condiment pop in advertisements, according to Forbes.

However, there are ingredients that do alter the taste of Vienna Beef’s relish.

“Our Neon Green Relish is made with garden-fresh cucumbers,” said the hot dog manufacturer. “Using a special recipe, this Relish has a sweet, tangy taste and that signature neon color that Chicagoans have come to know and love.”

Relish provides sweetness to the dog, which is why most places will refuse to serve it with ketchup.