LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chairman of the Winnebago County Board offered up his assessment of the county.

Joseph Chiarelli delivered his “State of the County” address Wednesday evening at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Country Club. It was part of the Parks Chamber Legislative Event Series. Chiarelli discussed what the county accomplished in the last year and looked into the future.

County roads and bridges are among the areas he feels needs improvement.

“We have to make sure our infrastructure is in quality condition in order to attract economic development to our community, and it’s what the citizens deserve, right,” Chiarelli said. “We just don’t have a comprehensive plan right now to fund that highway department in the manner it needs to be funded. So, I’m calling on everybody to put their heads together, in the county, my county administration, the county board and let’s figure out a sustainable funding source.”

Leaders announced on Tuesday that the county would spend $6 million on road projects this summer.