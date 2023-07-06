ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is known for being pretty flat. Great for farming, not very conducive to skiing.

The state’s notoriously unremarkable elevation begs the question, what is the tallest point in Illinois, and how does it compare to other states?

The answer lies only 90 minutes west of Rockford, 11 miles northeast of Galena. It’s not a mountain, nor even a plateau. The tallest point in Illinois is a hill named Charles Mound.

At a whopping 1,235 feet high, Charles Mound ranks 45th among the highest points in each state. For reference, the formerly-named Sears Tower in Chicago rises 1,450 feet above ground.

Charles Mound is located in the unusually-hilly northwest corner of Illinois. The region avoided being flattened by glaciers during the last Ice Age, causing it to have more varied terrain than surrounding areas.

The hill is located on private property, and is technically owned by Wayne and Jean Wuebbels. The Wuebbels allow tourists to climb the hill only a few days a year — specifically the first full weekends of June, July, August and September, as well as President’s Day.

If you do plan to summit Charles Mound, be sure to add your name to the guest register list at the top.