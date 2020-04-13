What makes a business ‘essential’? Rockford store owner says City forced her to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nutrition Works owner Suzane Cushman says her business is essential, but the City of Rockford says otherwise, and has forced her to shut her doors.

“The City of Rockford came in and gave us a letter. First, a gentleman came in and said we were non-compliant and we’re not supposed to be open,” Cushman said.

On the advice of State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford), Cushman said she kept the business open for another week.

“[The City of Rockford representative] came back with a letter saying we were not essential, and that we had to close our doors immediately, and if we didn’t we’d be fined $750 a day for every day we were open,” she said.

So, she had to shut down the business. Nutrition Works sells vitamins and supplements, and has two locations, at 5411 E State St and 6144 E Riverside Blvd.

“Where do you draw the line on what’s essential and what is not essential? And, who gave you the right to make that decision? Because our state [senator] agreed with me, but our city did not. I don’t understand that,” Cushman said.

The City of Rockford says they share the same frustrations as business owners and are doing their best to interpret the State’s order.

Rockford’s legal director, Nicholas Meyer, said “So, then we review, myself along with the state attorney’s office and the Winnebago County Health Department, review each business. We send our staff out to take a look at the business, if we have the capacity to do it.”

Cushman says, “We’re here to serve out community, and I know we are deeply loved by the community. We have been here since 1986 because our community loves us and sees us as essential.”

Cushman says that customers can place orders via Facebook and she will provide same-day shipping.

