(WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers ahead of Halloween, as they said that scammers devise evil tricks to grab identities and money.

BBB said that pop-up stores are open and ready for business, but the problem is that they could be here today and gone tomorrow. People prefer shopping online because of this, and going online brings risks including scams and problems with merchandise quality.

To avoid being scammed, residents should always check the company’s business profile on the BBB website. It is also important, when possible, to buy from companies that have been around long enough to have a clear track record.

Residents should also check a site’s security settings, ensuring that the web address begins with https.