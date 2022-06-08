ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — From January-April 2022, violent crimes in Rockford are seven percent higher than in the same time period from 2021, according to the Rockford Police Department’s Rockstat statistics.

Due to the recent crime spike, Jeremy Cuttill, co-owner and head mixed martial arts coach at Delarosa Submission Wrestling Academy, says people should learn proper self defense techniques.

As an MMA coach with nearly two decades experience, Cuttill teaches classes at his gym with the hope, as he says, to save lives.

“The attitude is, ‘It’s going to be him or me, and it’s not going to be me,” Cuttill said.

Cuttill spent time with Eyewitness News Morning Anchor Whitney Martin and Reporter David Greenberg to discuss some of the important techniques, including how to escape an offender who has a hold of your wrists, elbows, and throat.

He also breaks down the three “A’s”, explaining what they mean and how those tips could ultimately save your life.

To watch part of their time together click on the media player for more in depth analysis.