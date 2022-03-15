ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 12 and 13-year-old are charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion.

The two boys are accused of pushing their way into a home and trying to rob the woman inside. It happened near 9th Avenue, near 18th Street, on Friday. Susan, the homeowner, said that she is still pretty shaken up. She thought the two boys were from the neighborhood and trusted them, but she said that she will not do that again in the future.

“It’s your biggest nightmare come true, you know,” she said.

Susan has lived in her 9th Avenue home for decades. It is a place she has felt fairly safe, until just recently.

“I hear the front porch door open, so I looked out this window to see who because I always do that before I open the door,” Susan said.

Two young boys were at her door. Susan opened the door thinking that it was the neighborhood kids who have helped her with simple jobs before.

“I said ‘can I help?’ and as soon as I said that the little one in the front stuck a gun right here and says, ‘yeah, we want your money,'” she said.

Susan said that her adrenaline took over in that moment.

“I went like this and I threw my arms like that and I said, ‘get the f*** out of here,'” she said.

She said that the two boys ran off. She called 911 and police arrested the 12 and 13-year-old down the block near Churchill Park just minutes later.

“When it was all over and I processed it, my heart was beating out of my chest because I’m like, ‘what the heck just happened to me,'” Susan said.

Susan said that the what ifs’ are now keeping her up at night.

“I could have been shot right there, or if they would have pushed all the way in.. what would they have done with me in an enclosed house,” she said.

She is warning others to be careful and cautious.

“Be aware, because I thought it was a totally innocent situation and you can’t do that anymore,” Susan said. “You can’t take people at face value anymore.”

Susan is installing a security system, saying that she wants to make sure she knows who is at her door.