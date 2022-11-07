(WTVO) — Those who planned on voting early had until 7 p.m. Monday to cast their vote, but those casting their vote on election day have a few things to be mindful of.

The first thing is that they should double check their poll location. Election officials said that it is important to make an informed decision about what is on their ballot when they get there.

“Get out and vote tomorrow,” said Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow.

Monday was a busy day for Gummow and her team as they prepared for election day on Tuesday.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the safety and security, and I think that’s the one thing voters are very concerned about,” Gummow said.

It is also a worry of Carol Davies, chair of the voter service committee for the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford. She said that there are rules people have to follow while they are voting.

Intimidation at the polls will not be tolerated by election judges.

“When you go to vote, there is no campaigning, electioneering,” Davies said. “There is no acceptance of wearing slogans, hats, buttons that are either for or against a candidate who is on the ballot.”

Davies encouraged everyone to exercise their vote, especially young voters, most of all.

“It is important for them to realize that this is the way that you’re going to impact your future. If you don’t vote and you are qualified to vote, you are letting other people make decisions for you,” Davies said. “They’re making decisions for your future, they’re making decisions for your city, so you’re standing back as kind of a watcher instead of a participant.”

Gummow believes that voter turnout will be a little bit higher this year.

“So many of the races we know are going to be very tight, and we’ve had races here at Winnebago County that have been determined by as little as one vote, so everybody’s vote is important and everybody’s vote is counted here in Winnebago County,” Gummow said.

The Rockford Mass Transit District will be offering free rides on Tuesday to anyone going to a polling location.