ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We don’t want to scare you, we just think you’re curious.

With a tornado warning across the Stateline on Wednesday, it felt apt to ask: what was the worst tornado in Illinois history?

According to the University of Illinois, the worst tornado in Illinois history is the ‘infamous’ Tri-State tornado, which tore through southern Missouri, Illinois and Indiana on March 18, 1925.

“With its rapid movement, monstrous size, and long track, the tornado took hundreds of lives and injured thousands,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “By all means, the Tri-State Tornado was a rare event—an event that few people will ever experience in their lifetime.”

Some statistics on the legendary twister, courtesy of the NWS:

219 mile path length

3/4 mile average path width (some accounts of 1 mile wide—a record width)

3 1/2 hours of continuous devastation

1:01 p.m.—tornado touched down 3 miles NNW of Ellington, Missouri

4:30 p.m.—tornado dissipated about 3 miles SW of Petersburg, Indiana

F5 tornado on the Fujita Scale, with winds perhaps in excess of 300 mph

695 deaths—a record for a single tornado

234 deaths in Murphysboro—a record for a single community from such a disaster

2,027 injuries

15,000 homes destroyed

Some Stateline residents might remember another tornado disaster, the 1967 Oak Lawn tornado outbreak.

On April 21, 1967, a total of 45 confirmed tornados were spotted throughout northern Illinois, including a F4 tornado in Belvidere that killed 24 and injured over 400.