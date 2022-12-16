ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Google released its Local Year in Search 2022, which shows users what people were searching for the most in Rockford and the surrounding areas.

Google groups all of the counties in the Rockford region together into Rockford’s zip code area.

So what were the results? Google grouped together a couple of interesting data points, like the most searched ‘near me’ results, along with the most searched animal, music, and more. Here are the Rockford area’s 2022 top searches:

The Rockford, IL area was the only place in the U.S. that had English bulldog puppies as a top trending “near me” search.

as a top trending “near me” search. “ Orangutan ” was the Rockford area’s top trending animal this year.

” was the Rockford area’s top trending animal this year. The Rockford, IL area was one of only 2 places that had steakhouses as a top trending “near me” search, along with Lake Charles, LA

as a top trending “near me” search, along with The Rockford area was the only place in the country that had elote as its top trending recipe

as its top trending recipe Rap was the Rockford, IL area’s top searched music genre this year

The Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Rockford, IL area were: