ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford aldermen are still discussing what to do with a $31 million budget surplus.

City administrators have recommended relocating Fire Station 10, investing in the homeowner rehabilitation program, and funding pending legal claims.

Improvements to Davis Park and an update to the fire department’s radio system are also on the wish list.

The largest recommendation is putting $13.4 million toward public infrastructure improvements on Auburn Street.

Each aldermen is advocating to spend the money on improvements in their own ward, and other possibilities are on the table.

Alderman Mark Bonne (14th Ward) said, “There are other options other than what the administration has put forward that some aldermen have raised such as putting it into our underfunded police and fire pensions, or just saving it for the proverbial rainy day. The finance director has recommended that it’s not good finance practice to sit on most of this money, that we should spend it.”

City Council meets again on Monday, December 14th.