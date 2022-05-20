ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago, Boone, Lee, and Stephenson county health departments are warning that COVID-19 transmission is at a “HIGH community level” according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that all people in high-risk areas wear a mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that there had been 40,193 new cases of coronavirus in the past week, with 8 counties at high risk, and another 39 counties at medium risk.

Ultimately, an increase in hospitalizations will determine whether or not mandates will return.

As of last night, 1,060 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 315 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

Winnebago County says its case rate has exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people and the number of hospitalizations has exceeded 10 per 100,000 in the last 7 days.

The CDC shows 3.8% of staffed inpatient beds in Winnebago County hospitals are in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

“To protect yourself, your family, and community, take the recommended actions to prevent COVID-19 based on community level. This phase of the pandemic emphasizes self-care.” said Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department. “Due to the High Community Level of COVID-19, all individuals regardless of vaccination status are strongly encouraged to wear masks when in public indoor settings. If you test positive for COVID-19 contact your healthcare provider right away to see if treatment options are right for you, even if you currently have mild symptoms. Let’s work together to have a safe, healthy, and fun summer.”

With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public should understand that they can take action to protect themselves, their loved ones, and friends,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots.”

CDC data shows 52.5% of Winnebago County residents are fully vaccinated with at least one booster dose.

Masks are currently still required in healthcare settings in Illinois.