What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the U.S. gets closer to distributing COVID-10 vaccines, local health experts are sharing what the shots are and what they do.

Vaccines normally contain a weakened or inactive part of an organism that triggers an immune response within the body.

Doctors say that response could lead to a mild fever, but it’s only the immune system reacting to the weakened organism.

The body then makes antibodies, which are trained to identify and fight the virus.

“It will identify those germs and begin breaking the germ down so that you will not become ill. Or if you do become ill, it would be less intense,” said Cindy Deuser, R.N., director of quality and safety at OSF Saint Anthony.

Doctors say vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from viruses.

