What’s inside? Rock Valley College seals contents of a time capsule, to be opened in 2070

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College today sealed away a treasure trove of items for a future generation to discover.
RVC President, Dr. Howard Spearman, placed the time capsule behind the cornerstone of the Educational Resource Center this morning.
Inside are documents, photos and videos, some of them representing life at the college in 2020, including a face mask and hand sanitizer.
Two weeks ago, the college opened a time capsule left by faculty and students in 1970. It contained student handbooks, letters, radio and TV and film reels.
The 2020 capsule will remain sealed until 2070.
