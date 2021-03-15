‘What’s it gonna be tomorrow?’ | Rockford residents get ‘unhappy surprise’ snow in March

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just when you thought winter was over, a March snowstorm hits. We’ve been tracking conditions all evening.

Rockfordians say they were not happy to dig out the snow shovel again. Some we talked to say that after all the snow they’ve already seen this winter, they were hopeful warm temperatures were here to stay.

One local man who helped his grandparents clear their driveway after his shift says he knows to always be prepared.

“It was just beautiful the other day- sunny, 60 degrees, 70 degrees almost. The next day we’ve got this. What’s it gonna be tomorrow? What’s it gonna be tomorrow? You never know,” said Rossy, after shoveling the driveway for his grandparents.

“I hope it’s the last one, but if I’ve got to do it I do it. I know how to do it at a pace,” Rossy added.

March snow isn’t uncommon in the Stateline. Meteorologist Candice King points out that we average just over 4 1/2 inches of snow during March every year.