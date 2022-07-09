ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar.
There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statistica. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.
Find a list below of some of the best bars in Rockford, according to Yelp.
- Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie St: Those looking for handcrafted beer and food should look no further. Opened in 2013, Prairie Street Brewing Company offers two floors with plenty of beer to go around. With 14 taps upstairs and 24 downstairs, Prairie Street is sure to have drink for every palate. Residents who are looking for something other than beer should not fear however, as there is a full bar for those non-beer drinkers to get a tasty mixed drink. Both the beer food menus are always changing with the seasons, and they are created in tandem to ensure the best taste. Katie N. said in her Yelp review that Prairie Street had a “Cool space and excellent service! Came here with a group of 6. Most of us tried their beer and it was nice that they had such a variety. Light, hoppy, sours, blonde ale we all enjoyed what we ordered. It was gorgeous building on the waterfront. I would come back and try some more!”
- Rural On Tap, 1710 Rural St: First opened in 2014, Rural On Tap is described as being started by a “small group of older neighbors who thought it would bring a lot of noise and crazyness, tried to put a stop it. However, a majority of the neighborhood wanted a great, neighborhood friendly bar,” according to owner Nick F. Specializing in craft beers and customer service, Rural is a great place to kick back and relax with a cold drink and good friends. While they do not offer food, customers can order in from Primo’s and Lydia’s next door. They offer special events like live music, trivia nights and bar bingo every week as well. In her Yelp review, Hannah G. said that Rural had a “really good list of bottles and cans, plus their drafts change frequently. Definitely stop by during happy hour, weekdays from 4-6, to get the best deals. I appreciate their loyalty program and specials, on Thursday’s you can get a free pizza from Primo’s next door! Atmosphere is really cool. You can hear the person next to you, but it’s never awkwardly quiet either. The place is always clean and very taken care of. My server of choice is Rebecca, she always makes me feel at home and even recommends beers she thinks I’d like. If you like craft beer this place is a must in Rockford.”
- Tavern on Clark, 755 Clark Dr: Tavern on Clark promises a “one-of-a-kind” experience in Rockford. The goal was to bring back the look and feel of a classic neighborhood tavern, and they certainly delivered. With modern amenities and an old tavern feel of friendliness and welcomeness, Tavern is a great place to feel transported back in time. Offering more than 60 craft beers and a 16-glass Wine Cruvinet for those that are unsure, this bar is a good all-around bar for people who want that classic feel. If that is not enough, Tavern on Clark was recently voted as the best steakhouse and best pub in the Rockford area by TripAdvisor. Devinee D. said in her Yelp review that “I have to say the name is misleading. I hear “tavern” and think mediocre sandwiches, and burgers with lots of fried food….I ordered the sea scallops. Let me tell you there aren’t many dishes I tell everyone I see about. These scallops I told everyone! Anyone who would listen I talked about the scallops and for weeks. They were cooked to absolute perfection, with the perfect amount of citrus and butter. Don’t ask me what the sides were because it didn’t matter. The entrée was the star of the show as it should be. I dream and crave these sea scallops and cannot wait to return to have again.”
- The Office Niteclub, 513 E State St: First opened in 1956, The Office Niteclub is the oldest nightclub in Rockford. It is also one of the longest running alternative lifestyle hospitality spots in the country, according to their website. The bar describes themselves as a “queer space,” meaning that everyone is welcomed and included. With an open and welcome atmosphere, The Office not only offers drinks, but everything that residents might want to get their bar fix. From a dance floor to dart boards, pool, gaming machines and an outdoor patio, The Office is a wonderful space for people who either want to relax, or party the night away. The nightclub brings in top DJs every Friday and Saturday night to throw a party with animated live shows and quality sound and lighting systems. In his Yelp review, Paul R. said that “The bar is great. There are 2 floors to The Office Night Club. The main floor has the dance floor and toward the front is where you get your drinks. There are a variety of people that go to this gay club from various age groups from 21and up. Oh might i add the have a social area outside area where you can smoke if you so desire. The owners are great! Very friendly and accommodating. The bartenders are also friendly and are very efficient and quick when it comes to serving drinks. The atmosphere is very nice and the people that come here are friendly down home folks. So if you want a drink or want to watch a show in the upstairs show lounge look no further than The Office Niteclub.”
- The Detour, 1920 E Riverside Blvd: The Detour Bar & Grill offers burgers and brews in a laid-back atmosphere. With happy hour from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays, residents can go in and get a tasty drink for cheap, in addition to Detour’s daily food specials. In addition to tasty burgers and sandwiches, customers can get their grub on with a wide range of appetizers, homemade mac and cheese and chili. Mitch J. said “how have I lived in Rockford for years and never heard of this place?! This is a hidden gem. There are many things going for this spot. It might be small, but it’s mighty. A very long beer list, great whiskey options, and a full bar to start you off right. The food is good, and they run daily specials…The biggest plus about this place is the value. Most of the menu options are under $10 (and that’s not even with the daily special discounts applied) and worth every penny.”