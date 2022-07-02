ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When the moon hits your eyes like a big pizza pie, make sure it is in Rockford.

Italian food is one of the most popular ethnic cuisines in the U.S. In fact, the recipes from across the sea are in the top five favorites for Americans, according Chef’s Pencil. Rockford has a wide variety of Italian restaurants for residents to eat some “delizioso” food at.

Find a list below of the top five best Italian restaurants in Rockford, according to Yelp.