ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois manufacturers all think that they have got the most interesting product, but only one gets to be the coolest.

Illinois residents now get to decide.

All of the nominations are in and voting now starts for the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association annual “Makers Madness.”

There are several Rockford area companies on the list, including Astro-Physics and its specialty telescopes, Ingersoll Machine Tools’ “Rosenberg Moon Habitat” as well as General Mills giving “Fruit by the Foot” another shot.

The first round of voting is open until March 5.