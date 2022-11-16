ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday.

Rockford leaders touched of everything from the importance of the park to facility plans. Wednesday evening marked the final Parks Chamber of Commerce Legislative event.

Elected officials, donors and the community came together to talk about the Rockford Park District.

“That’s why parks in Illinois are so successful, because you have boards that are 100% park focused,” said Jay Sandine, executive director of the Rockford Park District. “You have foundations that support parks.”

The Chamber of Commerce Legislative Series highlighted one aspect of government every month over the past year, and Wednesday was all about the Rockford Park District. The importance of the park district and what happens when it gets taken away was first on the agenda.

“Youth crime went up 100% instantly as soon as we shut down. All the millions and millions of dollars that Louis, and Derrick, and Danielle and the sports facilities, Milton, bring into our community went to zero,” Sandine said. “People’s health, thats where mental health, social, emotional, that’s where that got maximized cause people didn’t have an outlet, they didn’t have recreation.”

The evening also included the first showing of plans for a new facility.

“Tonight, we are going to be unveiling a really special video which is gonna really kick off a public campaign to finish off our indoor equestrian center at Lockwood Park, which is a really important facility,” Sandine said. “Kind of pairing our equestrian activities with our counselors, youth counselors and Rosecrance in the community to help the kids in our community that are dealing with a lot of the mental, social, emotional issues.”

The park district’s evening was filled with plans for the future, reflection on the past and thanks to the community.

“We have a lot to celebrate, a lot to be thankful for, a lot of people to recognize,” Sandine said. “It’s very important to do that, and so that’s what we are going to take advantage of tonight.”

The Parks Chamber of Commerce Legislative Series will begin again in February of next year.