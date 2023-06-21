CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Google users who filed as part of a class action lawsuit will soon receive a part of a $100 million settlement.

The Chicago Tribune reported more than 687,000 current and former Illinois residents are eligible for the payment.

Claimants can expect to see payments of about $95 each.

According to the settlement website, the payments will be distributed to eligible class members on or before July 7th, 2023.

Google was accused of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The class action suit said Google used a facial recognition tool in the Google Photos app to sort photographs without user consent.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.

Users had to submit a claim by September 24th, 2022.

The payments were delayed while the claims were verified.

The lawsuit is similar to those involving Facebook, TikTok, and Walmart over Illinois biometric privacy laws.