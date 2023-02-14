ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lights were seen in the Illinois sky on Monday, and many people might be wondering when they can catch a glimpse of them again.

The lights, which originally concerned residents after the U.S. shot down objects across the country and in Canada, turned out to be a string of Starlink satellites, which were launched into space on Sunday.

They were seen around 7 p.m. in Northern Illinois, with previous sightings in April 2022 and April 2020, according to NBC Chicago. While they are gone for now, they might soon be back.

The website that people can visit to track the movement of the Starlink satellites says that the lights might be visible again Thursday night. Residents should keep their eyes to the sky late Thursday to possible see the string shining in the sky.

As mentioned before, many residents were worried that the lights might have something to do with three UFOs that had been shot down in the previous week. While the lights turned out to be harmless, the U.S. has been adapting to the sightings.

“We have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase,” said Melissa Dalton, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense.

Though the lights were just satellites, residents might be curious as to what they were launched into space for.

According to the company, the satellites provide “high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in remote and rural locations across the globe.” This includes internet for residential buildings, but also businesses, RVs, boats and planes.