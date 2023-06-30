ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s attempt to forgive student loans on Friday, restarting the countdown to student loan payments resuming.

So, if President Biden does not push student loan forgiveness through, when will the payments be due?

Student loan interest will resume starting on Sept. 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Once the payment pause ends, a billing statement will be sent “at least 21 days before your payment is due.”

The notice will include payment amount and due date.

The Biden administration must pass some form of student loan forgiveness in order to change the October deadline, as Congress recently passed a law preventing further extensions of the payment pause.