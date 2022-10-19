(WTVO) — While the fall season has officially begun, with leaves changing and jackets coming out of the closet, many people might be wondering when their clocks can fall back as well.

People might have noticed that it has started to get darker out earlier and earlier, but it is still not quite time to change the clocks to match it. The upcoming time change, referred to as “falling back,” will turn the time back by an hour.

While some people might be looking forward to an extra hour of sleep on the first day, it will mark a time of shorter and darker days, according to WMAQ. The question that many people might be asking, though, is when does that begin?

Daylight Saving Time will end the first Sunday in November, which this year is November 6. This change was brought about by the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Before that, it would end on the Final Sunday of October.

The U.S. unanimously passed a bill back in March that would make Daylight Savings Time permanent, though the House of Representatives has yet to take up the bill. If passed, the country would “fall back” November 2023 and then “spring forward” permanently March 2024.

There have been discussions on how time changes can affect a person’s health. Dr. Kathy Sexton-Radek, professor of psychology with a special interest in sleep medicine at Elmhurst College, told WMAQ that time changes can skew systems that trigger structures in the mind, such as when to be awake and when to sleep.

“The movement in time creates a type of need for orientation and reacclimating, which puts a person off-center,” she said.

The Uniform Time Act allows states to exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona currently do no observe Daylight Saving Time.