ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As Fall approaches, it will soon be time to set your clocks to “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Daylight Saving Time started on March 12th, 2023, and will end on November 5th, 2023, at 2 a.m., meaning residents will turn their clocks back an hour to 1 a.m. local time. This will get rid of that “extra hour of sunlight.”

The tradition of moving clocks back and forward has been a gripe of many residents over the years, saying that they should just keep the same time all year round. Many people believe that it was started to give farmers extra time to tend their fields, but this is actually not the case.

In fact, many farmers have been opposed to the time changes for a long time, according to History. This is because the changing times usually throw off their harvesting schedule. The real reason for the time shifts have to do with “energy conservation and a desire to match daylight hours to the times when most people are awake.”

As the years went on, more and more people have called for an end to the tradition. In fact, 29 states introduced legislation between 2015-2019 to end the time changes.

A bill named the “Sunshine Protection Act” was introduced to 2021 to permanently switch to Daylight Saving Time.