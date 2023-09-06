ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some people consider Summer to be over after Labor Day. Others say it ends when kids go back to school, or when the leaves change into Fall colors.

The calendar often tells us one thing, but astronomy tells us something else!

Astrologically, summer ends with the autumn equinox, which falls between September 21st and September 24th.

In 2023, the autumn equinox will occur on Saturday, September 23rd at 1:49 a.m. CDT.

However, meteorological summer is counted in full months and begins June 1st and ends August 31st, consisting of the three hottest months in the Northern Hemisphere: June, July and August.

So, September 1st is the meteorological start of Fall.