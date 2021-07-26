When does the 2021 school year start? List of local back-to-school schedules

(WTVO) — School districts in and around the Rockford area have released back-to-school dates for the start of the 2021 fall school year.
BELVIDERE DISTRICT 100: Thursday, August 26th
BOYLAN CATHOLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monday, August 16th
BYRON DISTRICT 226: Wednesday, August 18th
FREEPORT DISTRICT 145: Tuesday, August 24th
HARLEM SCHOOL DISTRICT 122: Tuesday, August 17th
HONONEGAH DISTRICT 207: Monday, August 16th
OREGON DISTRICT 220: Monday, August 16th
ROCKFORD PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 205: Thursday, September 7th
ROCKFORD LUTHERAN: Wednesday, August 18th
ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Wednesday, August 18th