ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas.

The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year.

The Rockford Zoning Board of Appeals voted to approve a permit for the restaurant in July 2021.

The new location becomes the fourth Beefaroo location in Rockford, along with the Auburn Street, Lexus Drive, South Alpine locations.

Beefaroo also operates restaurants in Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, and West Dundee.

The new location is housed in the former Sturtevant’s Menswear, which closed in September 2020.

Beefaroo was founded in Rockford in 1967 and is currently owner-operated, although the cBeef-A-Roo was named the “Best Regional Food Chain in Illinois” by Mashed.com in October 2021.

