ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The nights are getting longer and the days cooler. As fall takes hold, the lack of sunlight and cooler weather will inevitably send plants into dormancy for the winter.

That includes your lawn. So when should you stop cutting it? After all, if the grass is not growing very fast, there’s not much reason to spend money or time on trimming.

According to Mowers Direct, temperature is the best indicator for when to put the mower away for the year.

“In general, once the air temperature consistently stays below 60 degrees around warm-season grasses and 50 degrees around cool-season grasses,” is when lawn trimming should cease.

That means it’s about time to do your final trim. The average high in October for Rockford is 62.3 degrees, with a daily mean of only 52 degrees; and November’s high only reaches 47.1 degrees, on average.

With October just around the corner, only a few weeks of productive grass-cutting remain. Though the current weather is anything but cool, it’s best to bust out that lawnmower one last time before temperatures dip.