ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — President Biden will become the 8th sitting president to visit the Rockford area when he speaks in Belvidere tomorrow.

Previous presidents to visit the Stateline include Teddy Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, who visited CherryVale Mall in 1976 while campaigning, and Ronald Reagan, who landed at the Rockford Airport before visiting his hometown of Dixon to celebrate his birthday in 1984.

While Reagan is the latest sitting president to come to Rockford, he isn’t the most recent president to visit the Stateline.

That honor goes to George W. Bush, who visited Janesville in 2004 for a speech titled “Focus on Education with President Bush” at the Janesville Conference Center.

Almost 20 years later, the Stateline will again welcome a sitting president, with Biden remarking on the reopening of the Belvidere Assembly Plant and the historic contract agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union.