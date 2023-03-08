ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you received a $397 payment from Facebook last year, you are due to receive more cash as part of a $650 million settlement.

More than 1.5 million eligible Facebook users in Illinois filed a claim in the original settlement, over Facebook’s facial tagging feature, which is against Illinois’ “Biometric Information Privacy Act.” Those who successfully filed a claim received $397.

However, now the settlement website says those recipients are due to receive a “supplemental” payment.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the payments come from more than $40 million left over in the settlement fund from those who did not cash their first payments. The deadline to file a claim or request a check reissue has passed, and the initial checks voided in the fall of 2022.

“The Settlement Administrator began sending supplemental settlement payments to class members who cashed their initial settlement payment on February 28, 2023,” an update on the website reads. “It will take about two weeks to finish mailing the checks and processing the electronic payments.”

“If you are expecting a payment but haven’t yet received it, we ask that you wait until mid-April before making an inquiry,” the website said.

The supplemental payments are in the amount of $30.61.