ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is the favorite season of many. From Halloween to hoodies to pumpkin spice lattes, it’s not hard to see the perks.

However, the best part of fall may be observing leaves change from vibrant green to beautiful shades of red, gold and yellow.

So, when can we start to see the highly-anticipated change in our foliage?

The process begins in late September, around the third or fourth week, according to the National Weather Service.

However, fall colors in Illinois peak in early to mid October, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The almanac released it’s peak fall colors report, and has pegged Illinois foliage to be most vibrant between October 5 and October 21.

Some great places to check out the seasonal beauty in the Stateline area include Rock Cut State Park in Caledonia and Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve in Rockford.