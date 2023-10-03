ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is here, and the leaves are starting show signs of their annual change.

One of the best fall activities is to take in the beautiful shades of gold, red and tan that soak landscapes across the country. But where is the best place to admire the beautiful fall views of Illinois?

Stateline residents don’t have to travel far to get the best views of fall, according to the Illinois Office of Tourism. Galena tops their list of “The 12 Best Places to See Fall Colors in Illinois.”

“For the best scenery, stroll through the hills near the historic district. From there, you’ll get a panoramic view of the vintage buildings as they peek between the most picturesque autumn leaves you’ve ever seen. You’ll swear you’re living in a storybook.”

Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens also make the list. The award-winning landscape contains incredible foliage, including Japanese maples.

Other scenic spots in Illinois include Great River Road, which follows along the Mississippi River from Galena to the Cahokia Mountains. “Ash, hickory, maple, and oak trees line the bluffs overlooking the river adding resplendent shades of red, orange, and yellow that reflect beautifully over the water.”

Closer to Chicago, Millennium Park, Chicago Botanic Garden and the Morton Arboretum are all listed as great spots to see changing fall foliage.