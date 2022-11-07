(WTVO) — Tuesday is election day, and all state-wide offices are up for grabs in Illinois.

Voters must also decide whether to ratify a constitutional amendment. It would enshrine collective bargaining rights in the State Constitution if approved.

Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. Voters going to the polls on election day must go to their assigned polling location to cast their vote.

While most Illinois counties are strongly Republican, election results are dominated by overwhelmingly Democratic Chicago, the strongly Democratic Cook County suburbs and the more middle-of-the-road “collar counties” surrounding Chicago. More than a quarter of the electorate lives in Chicago and Cook County alone, making those the counties to watch in statewide races.

Early voting ended on Monday. Those that participated were able to cast their vote at any polling location.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.