ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump over the past week as gas prices in Rockford have risen significantly.

No need to dread an empty tank, however. We put together a list of the cheapest gas prices in the Rockford area.

The cheapest gas in the area is currently listing for $3.49 per gallon at two locations, according to Gas Buddy. The first being Murphy USA on 3926 W. Riverside Boulevard in Rockford, and the second being the Costco gas station, 5000 Stadium Drive, in Loves Park.

Residents north of Rockford can enjoy some cheap gas, too. The Mobil in South Beloit, 1403 Pate Plaza Dive, has fuel as low as $3.50.

Roscoe natives can pick up gas for $3.64 a gallon at the Walmart on 4781 East Rockton Road, over 20 cents cheaper than the average cost in Illinois.

