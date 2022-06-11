ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For years, pizza has been one of the most popular foods to order out. In fact, close to 100 acres of pizza is eaten in the country every day, according to the Washington Post.

With the popularity of pizza across the nation, it is a good thing that Rockford has many different restaurants to order a pie from. Find a list below of the top five places in the city to order a taste of Italy from, according to Yelp.

Maciano’s Pizza, 5801 Columbia Pkwy: Opened in 2000, Maciano’s has been serving pizza to the Rockford community for over 20 years. They make their traditional sauce and dough fresh on site every day, and offer an extensive menu including various appetizers, salads, pastas and deserts. Mike D. said that “the pizza was really good… We also has the calamari appetizer. Perfectly prepared. Kudos,” on his Yelp review.

Vinny’s Pizza, 4190 Newburg Rd: Vinny’s Pizza has been locally owned and operated for the past 22 years, according to Yelp. Offering pizza with a variety of toppings and sizes, including a 24″ pizza with 42 squares that serves 10 for only $24, it is a good bang for your buck. Other menu items include different types of sandwiches, salads and dinners. Nelson T. said in his review that “being new to Rockford, one of my worries was where to find good pizza. Fortunately, we lucked out being so close to Vinny’s. Their pies have been nothing less than spectacular and always tasty. Definitely top ten places to go for pizza in Northern Illinois, including Chicago. Can’t wait to try the rest of the menu.”

Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza, 408 E. State St: Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza is a family-owned business that is committed to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create high quality pizza and other traditional dishes. Their pizza dough is house-made and hand tossed to order to create a crust that complements the taste of their pizza. In addition to authentic pizza, Woodfire offer a large menu of appetizers, pastas, salads and desserts. Karen B. said in her review that Woodfire is “fantastic Italian in downtown Rockford. I’ve been here several times and never been disappointed. Even my ornery Italian uncle has been impressed.”

Jo-Jo’s Pizza & Pub, 3110 S Alpine Rd: Jo-Jo’s offers the Rockford community not only Italian food, but also a full bar as well as video gaming. Jo-Jo’s has a large menu, offering other classics such as Po’boy sandwiches, pastas, fish, chicken and salads. It also open late for Rockford’s nigh owls, as the bar and gaming is open until 2 a.m. Dontrael W. said “talk about a quality 5 star Pizza!! I couldn’t find anything wrong with this pizza AT ALL.. I’m a very picky eater. Super excellent customer service. Some must went to Pizza school. This is a quality gourmet pizza at local prices,” in his Yelp review.