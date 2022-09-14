ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Pork and Pigskins is back in Illinois. The IHSA competition will figure out which high school sells the best concession stand porkchop sandwich.

59 Schools from around the state, including six in the Stateline are in the running. Voting for the Savory 16 ends September 15th. Then it goes onto the Flavorful 4, and eventually State Champion, who will receive a prize package from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

The competition is separated into regions, with Boylan Catholic, Dixon, Freeport, Harlem, Rochelle and Stillman Valley in the Berkshire region.

Vote here for your favorite high school football concession stand porkchop sandwich.