Whiskeys Roadhouse offering free kids’ meals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whiskeys Roadhouse in Rockford, 3207 N Main Street, is offering free meals to children with the purchase of a soft drink. They made the announcement via Facebook on Saturday.

The owner said he “knew he had to do something for the kids” in midst of school cancellations. The restaurant’s musical festivities will continue as planned, including a special show with comedian Gallagher on Tuesday at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day.

For more information, check out their website here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

