White House renews commitment to end HIV/AIDS epidemic

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — On this “World AIDS Day,” health officials reflected on decades of progress.

Across the globe, nearly 38 million people are living with HIV, including 1.2 million patients in the U.S. The White House renewed its commitment Wednesday to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The disease particularly impacts communities of color, teen girls and young women and the LGBTQ+ community.

A doctor with UW Health said that research has turned what was once a death sentence into a chronic, but manageable disease.

“The Holy Grail of HIV that is left for us is finding the cure, and finding a vaccine to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Dwad Siraj, an Infectious Disease & HIV Physician. “But, at the same time, we have to really marvel at how far we have come.”

Moving forward, health experts encouraged communities to focus on equitable access to HIV prevention, care and treatment.