White Pines Resort to close for good

MOUNT MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — The owner of White Pines Resort announced it will be closing after 80 years of operation after filing bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Beth was forced into bankruptcy due to the delayed reopening and restrictions from the Illinois Governor that has been placed on all restaurants and not being able to have events of over 50 people until there’s a vaccine,” the resort said on Facebook Wednesday.

Beth George has been running the resort for the last 32 years.

Just 30 minutes from Rockford, and nestled among the most southern stretch of white pine trees in the United States, White Pines Resort is located inside White Pines State Park in Mount Morris,

The resort has cabins for rent, a restaurant, and a theater on-site.

White Pines is hosting a going out of business Gift Shop sale on May 18-20 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“Please consider purchasing a memento and help us pay back our brides who were planning their wedding here,” the post said.

Portions of the resort will be seen in the upcoming HBO TV series “Lovecraft Country,” which filmed there in 2018.

