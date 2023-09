CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Well, at least White Sox fans will have one thing to celebrate.

The team announced they will offer $1 tickets and free parking for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Less than 100 tickets remain unsold, according to Ticketmaster, with a vast majority of available seats labeled as wheelchair accessible.

The game was scheduled to be played Monday and was postponed to Thursday due to inclement weather.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.