JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the driver of a white newer model SUV in connection to a shooting in which at least 12 rounds were fired, but no one was hurt.

Neighbors in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street called police after hearing the shots Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a house in the neighborhood had been struck several times by bullets, and shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Police said they have identified the suspects from witness interviews and surveillance video, but did not release that information to the public “because this is an active and open investigation.”