MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot Monday morning while chasing two suspects who fled on foot following a vehicle pursuit.

According to police, the deputy was shot in the area of Hill Side Road and Fulfs Road around 8:42 a.m.

Police said the deputy is undergoing surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The two suspects were arrested, police said, but further details were not released.