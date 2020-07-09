Whiteside County Fair is canceled due to COVID-19

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Whiteside County Fair Board says it has canceled the 2020 fair due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Board held out as long as we could to make this decision. We had genuine hopes of an improvement in the situation that would allow us to hold the 2020 fair in August. Simply put, our ability to have the Fair this year is not possible. We exhausted every avenue we could to try to make it happen this year, but the circumstances do not allow for it,” the board said Thursday.

The Whiteside County Fair expects to return August 17-21, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

