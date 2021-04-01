Whiteside County warned for possible return to coronavirus mitigations as cases on the rise

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health will be putting Whiteside County in Warning status for a return to enhanced mitigations as cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise.

According to the IDPH, the positivity rate is currently at 7%, up from 3.1% at the beginning of March, the highest it has been since the end of January.

In addition, the IDPH says 2 coronavirus variants, from the U.K. and California, have been detected in Whiteside County residents. The mutations allow the virus to spread more quickly.

The IDPH says approximately 84% of Whiteside County residents remain unvaccinated.

The IDPH today reported 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 25 additional deaths.

In Region 1, positivity is at 4.4% overall.

ICU bed capacity is down to 24% as more patients are being hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.