Whiteside, DeKalb each confirm 2 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WTVO) — A person in their 50’s and another in their 70’s have contracted coronavirus in Whiteside County, the health department announced on Friday.
Whiteside County currently has recorded 14 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 2 have recovered and 1 has died.
DeKalb announced 2 new cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 19.
