ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firing up the grill is one of Americans’ favorite pastimes, with 70% of adults owning a grill in 2017.

However, what if someone in Rockford wants some delicious grilled meats without having to turn on the grill themselves? Lucky for them, there is a wide variety of barbecue restaurants to choose from in the city.

Find a list below of some of the best barbecue in Rockford, according to Yelp.

Smokehouse Barbecue

Residents looking for simple, cheap and yet delicious barbeque should look no further than Smokehouse Barbecue. Offering such classic as ribs, chicken and shoulder sandwiches, Smokehouse is sure to satisfy your barbecue craving without breaking the bank. In her review on Yelp, Karen P. said that “this hit the spot. Amazing BBQ, best fries ever, and great hospitality. Do not miss this!”

What’s better than eating good food that supports a good cause? First opened in 2011, Mission supports the armed forces and first responders, “proudly serving those who serve.” They have donated over $20 million to charity in the 12 years that they have been serving up barbeque. From different meats to sandwiches and sides, Mission will serve your stomach while also serving those who serve. Jen T. said in her review that “Mission BBQ was an amazing experience!

As a proud service connected, disabled Veteran, I felt honored and respected. Their decor salutes our military, police and firefighters.”

Sometimes, someone might want delicious barbecue without even having to leave their couch. If that person is you, Ricks Ribs has you covered. Opened in 2017, the restaurant has been the winner of “Best BBQ” at the Waterfront Festival. Rob M. said “good grief this place is amazing. A hidden gem off of E Riverside between N. 2nd and the river.”

While other places on this list are a little newer, Little Nick’s has been serving barbeque to the Rockford community for 70 years. First opened by Fred Sanders in 1953, the restaurant is now run by Pitmaster Thaddeus Denthriff the 2nd, Sander’s great-grandson. He said that “[his] love for BBQ started when I was a kid. I used to watch my father dominate the pit at any competition we could attend. I learned how to run the pit from the best Pitmaster in Cincinnati. 30 years later, I am carrying on that legacy in my hometown of Rockford.” In fact, Denthriff was recently part of team that won “Best Beef in the World.” Bill K. said that the “food and service were excellent…staff are really friendly and anxious to help on your decisions.”