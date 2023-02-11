ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though it has been icy around Rockford lately, many residents might be wanting a different kind of ice.

Considering that U.S. ice cream makers churned out over 1.3 billion gallons of ice cream last year, it is safe to say that the frozen treat is loved by many. However, Rockford residents might be wondering where the best spot in town to grab a scoop is.

Find a list of some of the best ice cream shops in Rockford below, according to Tripadvisor.

While Thunder Bay Grille might be known for their steak, seafood and Cajun specialties, its frozen treat cannot be beat. It is not only ice cream that residents can get for their sweet tooth at the restaurant, however. Why not put a scoop of ice cream onto a molten chocolate lava cake? Tripadvisor user Minneapolisgal0602 said in their review that the restaurant has “welcoming staff. Great atmosphere. Really good food. Nice menu selection! Staff is well versed on the menu selections.”

While Thunder Bay Grille does have delicious ice cream to be had after entrees and appetizers, what if residents are just looking to skip to desert? They should not fear, because Dairy Depot has them covered. A seasonal favorite of local residents, the shop offers a walk-up window to get some of their famous soft-serve ice cream. While the shop is only open during summer months, the wait is well worth it. Sherry C. said in her review that “[she] read a list of unique ice cream shops on ‘Only in Illinois’ and decided this would be a great mini-bucket list. What’s not to love, right? This was our first one to check off the list and it definitely did not disappoint.”

While the other options on this list have been local so far, Cold Stone Creamery is one of the most famous ice cream shops across the nation. Customers can pick out their ice cream flavor that is made fresh in store before choosing ingredients and watching it all get mixed together on, well, a ‘cold stone.’ Those who do not want to go out for ice cream should not fear, as Cold Stone will deliver their ice cream right to people’s doors. User ajh7320 said that “if you are in Rockford, IL and love ice cream this is the place to stop! Anything that you want can be customized to meet your specific sweet tooth. My favorite is the cookie dough. Worth the trip!”

Another famous ice cream chain, Baskin-Robbins is the definition of ‘more is better.’ Offering 31 different flavors everyday, customers can come in and find the perfect flavor that their taste buds are shouting for. From their famous ‘Pralines n’ Cream’ to old fashioned butter pecan, residents could go in every day of the month and get a different flavor. Michael F. said that “I love to go here for their ice cream. The quality is very good and the taste is great. It is a bit pricey but well worth the cost.”

Last but not least, the store that has been synonymous with ice cream since they first opened in 1940. From freshly made banana splits to their famous dip cones and ‘Blizzards,” Dairy Queen has been giving customers delicious brain freezes for over 80 years. While many locations serve only ice cream, ‘Grill & Chill’ locations serve other fast-food staples as well, such as burgers and chicken strips. LostALot22 said in their review that “the service was quick and the food was good. Kids love burgers, ice cream, and fries.”